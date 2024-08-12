Kobe Bryant Farewell Game Warm-Up Jacket Fetches $336K At Auction

A piece of Kobe Bryant's legacy is no longer on the market ... the warm-up jacket he wore before his last-ever NBA game has just sold at auction -- and it netted the seller a small fortune!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the threads the Black Mamba donned just prior to dropping 60 points on the Utah Jazz back in April 2016 at the Staples Center racked up 35 bids -- and officially sold for $336,000.

The jacket -- which was photo-matched for authenticity -- had been up on the SCP Auctions block since mid-July.

The gold Adidas, size XL piece is awesome ... it features purple accents and patches that celebrate historic moments in the Lakers' franchise history. From their 31 conference titles to their then-16 championships -- it's clear why someone threw down some serious dough for the prized possession.

As for how it helped Kobe, it all played a part in his storybook NBA ending. The legend drained 22 of his 50 shots from the field on the night ... while shooting 10-12 from the free-throw line.

After the remarkable performance ... Kobe thanked the fans for their love and support -- and hit them with a now-iconic line -- "What else can I say? Mamba out."