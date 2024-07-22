Kobe Bryant's Staples Center Locker To Hit Auction, Could Fetch Over A Million!

Kobe Bryant fans have an opportunity to get their hands on a truly rare piece of memorabilia ... the Black Mamba's Staples Center locker -- and it could sell for over a million bucks!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the locker -- which was set to be destroyed during renovations at the Staples Center in 2018 -- was saved by a maintenance worker who realized it belonged to the Hall of Famer.

The worker kept it in storage for years until an American collector, who had the locker nameplate, purchased it to reunite the two pieces.

We're told this locker, which will be auctioned off by Sotheby's, is expected to sell up to $1.2 million ... and some of the final bid will go to charity.

"In keeping with Kobe Bryant's legacy of philanthropy and community impact, a portion of the proceeds from the sale will directly benefit The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation," Sotheby's told us.

There are a ton of other awesome listings ... including Michael Jordan's worn shorts from his final game with the Washington Wizards in the 2002-03 season.

His Airness' last appearance on the NBA court was on April 16, 2003 when the Wizards faced the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 15 points in that game.

The auction will also have Diego Maradona's game-worn and signed Argentina shirt from the second half of the 1985 World Cup, which is expected to sell for over $800k.

Olympic star Florence Griffith Joyner's gold medal from when she set a world record in the 1988 Seoul Olympics will also be in the auction ... as well as the spikes she wore in the 21.34-second run.