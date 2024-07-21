Barry Bonds' 2002 World Series Jersey, 60th HR Bat Sell For $245K At Auction

Barry Bonds has made history once again ... this time in an auction house -- where a pair of his game-used items sold for nearly a quarter of a million bucks!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... a jersey he wore during Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2002 World Series fetched a whopping $158,600 last week -- the most expensive Bonds uniform ever sold at auction.

In addition, the bat Bonds used to smack his 60th home run during his record-breaking 2001 season closed at $86,620. If you can't do the math ... that's a staggering $245,220 for the pair!!!

Both pieces -- which were signed by Bonds -- were photo matched by Goldin Auctions.

It's a high price, of course, but it's understandable why people would be willing to drop a bag on the items ... as his list of accolades is one of the best in sports history. A seven-time NL MVP, two-time NL batting champion, 12-time silver-slugger award winner and an eight-time gold glove winner -- the list is one any Major League player could dream of.