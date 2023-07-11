Barry Bonds Addresses Hall of Fame Snub, 'I Was Vindicated'

Play video content BLEAV Podcast Network

Barry Bonds is patiently waiting for Cooperstown to unlock its doors and finally let him in ... saying he personally feels like he belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame, as he was never convicted of using steroids.

The home run king made a rare statement on his H.O.F. snub with the "Hollywood Swingin'" podcast this week ... saying he is bothered by the fact his own sport continues to hold a grudge when the court of law has vindicated him.

Of course, BB is widely considered one of, if not the greatest, athletes to ever step foot in the batter's box ... but his legacy was tarnished by allegations of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Play video content BLEAV Podcast Network

But, Barry says records are records, and MLB already punishes players when they break rules ... so he's upset that the baseball hall has decided to "double punish" people who have made mistakes at some point in their careers.

Bonds was convicted of obstruction of justice back in 2011 over his alleged use of PEDs ... but ultimately, the case was dropped.

Barry believes the sentence overturn should justify his place in the Hall ... and the media does not hold the higher ground when it comes to determining who should be regarded as the greats.

Barry -- who hit 762 home runs during his career -- was an MVP before anyone ever accused him of using 'roids ... and many believe he belongs in the Hall despite the scandal.