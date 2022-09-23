Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!

Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!

“The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.

Bonds -- who hit 73 home runs during the 2001 season, setting the MLB record for most ever in a single season -- also told the outlet he wants to see No.99 in a Giants uniform next season.

“I hope he signs here,” Bonds said. “Can it happen? I don’t know. It depends on what the Yankee payroll is. But we would love to have him, I’ll tell you that.”

The Yankees outfielder has been the best player in the Majors all season -- leading MLB in nearly every offensive statistical category -- and making a serious push for the Triple Crown.

FYI, the Triple Crown is super rare and means a player led the league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in (RBI).

Judge tied Babe Ruth's single-season high the other night when he hit his 60th homerun against the Pirates -- pulling him within a dinger of tying Roger Maris' record of 61 homers in one season.

Judge -- who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees -- will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Bonds wants him in a Giants uni.

“We in the Bay Area -- he’s a Bay Area boy -- we hope they don’t sign him, and we can get him,” Bonds said. “I would. He’s that good.”

As Judge closes in on Maris and chases Barry, he recently said Bonds hitting 73 home runs in a season is the record in his eyes, despite others who question the legitimacy of it.

Aaron Judge is closing in on Roger Maris's AL record of 61, but he says Barry Bonds is still the home run king:

"No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is."