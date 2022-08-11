Aaron Rodgers Surprises Boys & Girls Club During Lambeau Field Tour

Play video content Twitter/@NicoleMenner/Fox 11

Aaron Rodgers gave a group of kids from the Washington County Boys & Girls Club the experience of a lifetime yesterday ... surprising them with some facetime while on a tour of iconic Lambeau Field!

The Green Bay Packers star QB was in the building, as he gears up for his 18th NFL season, when he ran into a group of about 20 kids who were soaking up the sights of historic Lambeau.

That's when the tour took an awesome turn for the kids. Rodgers, who was leaving the locker room, emerged and asked, “Does anyone know which locker is Aaron Rodgers?” ... as the youngers looked at him in disbelief.

Aaron stopped and posed for a group photo with the kids ... and dished out a few high fives to the little ones.

So this just happened. A tour group of kids were interrupted by someone asking “can you find Aaron Rodgers’ locker?”



A tour these kids won’t soon forget. pic.twitter.com/sWpMxXNiua — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) August 10, 2022 @DougRussell

It's not uncommon for groups to run into Packers players during the tour (the tour route takes you by the locker room), but tour participants never know who, if anyone, they may see.

It just so happened to be perfect timing for the B&G Club ... because they got some facetime with a future 1st ballot Hall of Famer.