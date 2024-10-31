Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Dresses as Kobe Bryant for Halloween

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream is proving to be quite the Los Angeles sports fan ... dressing as the late Kobe Bryant for Halloween 2024.

The reality TV star posted his 7-year-old's getup on Instagram Thursday, making it clear the little one's tribute to the NBA legend got his stamp of approval.

In the upload, Dream is wearing Kobe's jersey, decked out in head-to-toe Lakers gold ... even practicing her free throws in a couple shots.

Rob was all about her sports-centric look, writing in the caption ... "My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn’t of been Happier 🥹😍🏆💜💛🐍🎃👻."

Per Rob, he swapped his daughter's nickname "Dreamy bean" for "Kobe bean" ... at least for the spooky holiday.

Kris Jenner's son took a moment to shout out another Los Angeles sports team -- the L.A. Dodgers -- who took home the World Series title Wednesday night after facing off against the New York Yankees.

Of course, Rob and Dream aren't the only Kardashians getting into the holiday spirit. Kourtney Kardashian, the famous family's resident queen of Halloween, posted a number of pics from October ... one of which showed her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, decked out in a bat onesie.

Rob and Kourtney's little sister Kylie Jenner also got into the holiday spirit ... rocking a jaw-dropping "Barbarella" costume in honor of Halloween Eve.