Kobe and Gigi Bryant Mural Vandalized In Downtown Los Angeles

A tribute to the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant was defaced with graffiti ... with the mural becoming a canvas for an apparent beef between street artists.

The vandalism was spotted recently ... with a piece depicting the Lakers legend in uniform and kissing his young daughter on the cheek being covered in white paint and a graffiti tag.

In the top corner, where the original artist's name "Sloe Motions" appeared, it looks like someone scribbled out the tag and wrote "Keep running your mouth, p***y."

That warning was also crossed out ... with another message popping up underneath -- "Leave a name, p***y! Don't B scared."

Kobe and Gigi art is common in L.A. following their tragic Jan. 2020 deaths -- there are hundreds throughout the area alone -- and while the city is no stranger to graffiti, it's widely understood Bryant murals should go untouched.

No word on who was behind the vandalism ... but it's safe to say the culprit(s) not only pissed off the original artist, but the basketball community as well.