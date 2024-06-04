Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Costume At Chinese Comic Con Sparks Outrage

Play video content

A man who attended a recent comic convention in China wore a Kobe Bryant helicopter crash costume to the event ... and, as you can imagine, it's sparked a ton of outrage here in the States.

The unidentified person created the crass and offensive ensemble for the festival in Hangzhou ... using plastic bottles, cardboard and a No. 24 Bryant Lakers uniform for the piece. He also capped it off with a Kobe Bryant mask.

Somehow, as he walked through the venue with it all strapped to his person ... other attendees seemed OK with it.

In fact, as the man recreated the horrific January 26, 2020 tragedy on a sidewalk outside the event ... one Comic Con goer snapped pictures of it -- while a crowd of others seemed to giggle nearby.

As video of it all made its way to social media, however, there weren't many laughing.

Fans of Bryant have become enraged ... with most slamming the disturbing imagery as gross and insulting.

As you know, the copter wreck claimed the lives of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna -- as well as seven others. It rocked not just the NBA world -- but society as a whole.

Tributes to the Mamba and his daughter -- as well as the other victims -- cropped up all over the country. The Lakers unveiled a statue honoring the legend too -- and have plans to erect several more over the next few years.