Angel Reese Praises WNBA For Support Amid Investigation

Angel Reese is speaking out after the WNBA launched an investigation into allegations of racist comments being directed toward her during a game ... thanking the league and her team for the support she's received.

The 6'3" Chicago Sky forward broke her silence after Tuesday's team practice ... when reporters asked her about the W announcing it was looking into claims of inappropriate behavior directed at Reese during Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Angel Reese took 3 questions about the WNBA opening an investigation into reported hate speech directed at her during the Sky-Fever game Saturday. After that a Sky media rep quickly responded “next question” when reporters asked follow ups. #Sky pic.twitter.com/qsREFpJCXk — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 20, 2025 @Josh_Frydman

"Obviously, there's no place in this league for that," the 23-year-old said.

"I think the WNBA, the team, and our organization has done a great job supporting me."

Reese -- who became the fastest player in the WNBA to reach 450 points and 450 rebounds -- said she's overwhelmed by the swift response ... and praised the fact officials are taking the allegations seriously.

"Every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at," Reese added.

Caitlin Clark on the alleged hateful comments during Saturday’s game:



“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society. We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.”



More: pic.twitter.com/1f6HKyHroA — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 19, 2025 @chloepeterson67

The @WNBA can’t get out of their own way. To issue a statement in response to trolls is a joke. It makes @IndianaFever fans look bad for no reason. It’s like they won’t be happy till they kill the golden goose.



(If I’m wrong I’ll apologize and eat my words but I’m 100% right) https://t.co/wYrmk5d8Pe pic.twitter.com/LCib9r41l4 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 18, 2025 @stoolpresidente