Odell Beckham Jr., Angel Reese, Russell Wilson Mourn Kyren Lacy After Death

The death of Kyren Lacy has shocked the sports world ... with star athletes like Odell Beckham Jr. and Angel Reese paying tribute to the former star LSU receiver.

Lacy -- who scored nine touchdowns last season -- died on Saturday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Houston, TX.

The death of the 24-year-old football star came just days before a Grand Jury was set to convene to hear evidence in a fatal traffic incident from December 2024 -- which claimed the life of a 78-year-old retired U.S. Marine. Lacy was accused of causing the crash and fleeing the scene without calling for help.

Lacy was also preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft -- going down in just 10 days -- where he had many experts predicting he'd be a first-round draft pick.

Beckham -- who also starred at LSU -- shared a photo on his Instagram with Kyren in the Tigers locker room ... writing, "Rest easy lil bro."

Odell wasn't the only Louisiana State University star to express condolences after the passing ... Angel Reese also weighed in on the tragic story.

"Rip Kyren🥺so sad man," the WNBA star wrote on X. She also reminded people to check on the mental health of their friends, saying "you never know what someone is going through!"

Leonard Fournette, a former NFL and LSU standout, shared an Instagram DM with Lacy ... saying he recently spoke to Kyren.

"Lost for words," Fournette said, "talk to you last week."

"Really was excited to see this young man get in the league. Hold on to your loved ones. Get your rest 2. Praying for your family."

Russell Wilson, Jayden Daniels, Le'Veon Bell, Ja'Marr Chase, and Kyler Murray also paid their respects on social media.

"One of the saddest stories all around man, RIP to Kyren Lacy," Murray said. "My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the LSU community."

