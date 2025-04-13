Former LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Suspected to Have Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy is suspected to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit ... TMZ has learned.

According to documents and law enforcement sources ... a call for service in the Houston area regarding a weapons disturbance was made around 11:15 PM Saturday night in the Houston area -- with the reportee allegedly telling officers Lacy, her family member, got into a verbal argument with her and then fired a weapon into the ground before fleeing the scene.

Cops say they spotted Lacy's car and attempted to pull him over, but say Lacy drove off, leading to a vehicular police pursuit.

According to officers, the car crashed .. and, when attempted to take Lacy into custody, they say they found him deceased in the car from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers say they recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

As of now, the official cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner.

Kyren's loved ones spoke out about the importance of mental health following his death, including Kenny Lacy, who pleaded with parents to check in with their kids about their mental state.

He wrote ... "Don't be cool with 'I'm Alright,or I'm good' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small."

The NFL hopeful was accused of killing a 78-year-old man in a car crash in December 2024 after he allegedly fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. He turned himself into police in January and was arrested ... though he was later released on $151,000 bail.

Prosecutors charged Lacy with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was slated to begin hearing evidence in his case on Monday.

Kyren announced his intention to enter the NFL draft in December, just days after the crash.