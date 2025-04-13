'Willow' Actress and Emmy Winner Jean Marsh Dead at 90

Jean Marsh -- a longtime British star who appeared in several hit '80s movies -- has passed away ... TMZ has confirmed.

Lesley Duff -- Marsh's longtime agent -- tells us Jean did indeed pass away Sunday while also sharing a statement from Michael Lindsay-Hogg -- a pioneer in the music video industry and pal of Marsh's -- revealing she passed at her home in London Sunday due to complications of dementia.

Lindsay-Hogg says he and Marsh were close for 60 years, speaking almost daily over the last 40 ... adding she was a wise, funny, pretty, kind person -- talented as both an actress and writer -- who was loved by everyone who met her.

Marsh began her screen career in the late 1940s ... appearing in a series of uncredited roles in smaller shows before grabbing bit parts on "The Twilight Zone" and "I Spy" as well as a small role in the Elizabeth Taylor-led flick "Cleopatra."

Jean grabbed Britain's attention in the mid-1970s by creating the show "Upstairs, Downstairs" ... a drama following the affluent Bellamy and their servants -- not unlike "Downton Abbey."

The show -- on which Marsh played the character Rose Buck -- ran in England from 1971 to 1975 and in the United States from 1974 to 1977 ... netting Marsh two Golden Globe nominations and three Emmy nods -- winning one of the latter awards in 1975.

During the 1980s, Marsh grabbed several prominent roles ... including playing the villain Queen Bavmorda in Ron Howard and George Lucas' fantasy drama 'Willow" and playing several recurring characters in the classic "Doctor Who" series.

Among her numerous other credits ... "Return to Oz," "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," "Murder, She Wrote," "Dangerfield," "Grantchester," "The Love Boat," and "Goliath Awaits."

Marsh reprised her role as Queen Bavmorda in the 2022 TV spin-off of "Willow" ... marking her final screen appearance before her death.

Jean was 90.