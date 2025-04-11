'First Blood' Director Ted Kotcheff Dead at 94

Ted Kotcheff -- famous for directing iconic movies the likes of "First Blood" and "Weekend at Bernie's" -- has died, TMZ confirmed.

Thomas Kotcheff, Ted's son, tells TMZ ... the filmmaker died peacefully Friday night at Hospital Joya in Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico surrounded by family.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Kotcheff's enormous resume of both films and TV projects spans decades ... but he is arguably best known for "First Blood," the 1982 Sly Stallone classic that introduced audiences to John Rambo.

Of course ... Kotcheff knew a thing or two about great comedy ... which was evident when he directed the '80s screwball classic, "Weekend at Bernie's," starring Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman.

Other notable movies Ted directed over a long career in Hollywood ... the original "Fun With Dick and Jane" in 1977 with Jane Fonda and George Segal, "Uncommon Valor" with Gene Hackman, and the classic pro football comedy "North Dallas Forty" ... just to name a few.

He was nominated for a slew of awards throughout his career -- in Canada and the U.S. -- and won a few.

He was 94.