'Australia’s Next Top Model’ Star Lucy Markovic Dead at 27

Lucy Markovic, who rose to stardom on "Australia's Next Top Model," has died after battling a rare brain condition.

An announcement was made on Lucy's Instagram story, seemingly posted by a family member, confirming the model had passed away. The message reads, "She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you please give us space in these hard times."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Markovic's agency, Elite Model Management, also released a statement on her passing, saying she fought a "brave battle with brain AVM." Brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is defined as a tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins in the brain.

According to reports, Markovic revealed in a now-deleted social media post a few weeks ago that she was undergoing surgery after having a malformation “the size of a golf ball” and experiencing seizures.

Her agency went on to say Lucy "was a bright shining light," adding she "had an incredible dry sense of humor." They continued, "Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined."

Lucy was only a teenager when she finished as the runner-up on the ninth season of “Australia’s Next Top Model” in 2015. From there, her modeling career soared as she became the face of major campaigns for Versace and Victoria Beckham, and walked the runway for top designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy.

She was only 27.