Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead at 83

Roberto Cavalli -- the famous Italian fashion designer -- has died ... according to a social media post by the company he founded.

Cavalli's self-titled company posted on Instagram Friday ... announcing his passing with great sadness, and shared statements from the company's CEO and its creative director.

Roberto was born in Florence, Italy in 1940 and founded his fashion company Roberto Cavalli in 1975 ... when his patented animal print styling really took off. Over the years, he's clothed myriad celebs in the style.

Among the big names who've dressed in Cavalli over the years ... Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, Kali Uchis, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and a whole lot more.

After 2 previous marriages, Cavalli started dating model Sandra Nilsson -- a woman 45 years his junior -- back in 2014. Sandra gave birth to their child, Cavalli's sixth, just last year.

Cavalli was well-known for living large, spending his money on Ferraris, cigars and fine clothes ... and, even purchasing a stylish purple helicopter.

Roberto was 83.