Model Goes Viral for Runway Walk at Friend's Funeral Viewing

Play video content

While death is almost always a time for grieving, sometimes it can be a time for celebration -- or even strutting your stuff on a runway -- as one model in New Jersey has now shown.

Designer Vernest Moore died October 22, and friends and family gathered last week in Newark for a "Red Carpet Viewing." The event came complete with a red carpet leading all the way to Vernest's open casket.

Moore's friend and model, Erica L. Carrington, certainly wanted to leave a lasting impression with Vernest ... giving it all on the carpet by posing, stopping for pics and working the runway.

The crowd certainly seemed to love it, cheering for Erica as she stopped to blow Vernest a kiss at his casket before posing one more time in front of it. Erica wrote, "I CAN’T BELIEVE this would be my final walk for you, so I WON’T. From now on…even if I’m not walking FOR YOU, I’ll be walking WITH YOU, because I know you’ll ALWAYS be with me."

While some people on social media were confused by Erica's walk ... many loved it, writing, "I pray that when it’s my time… all my creative friends like yourself arrive with this type of energy." Another said, "I love everything about this. Funerals are intended to be celebrations, and this was so creative and over the top."

Certainly one way to honor your pal.