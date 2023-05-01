Jared Leto Dresses as Giant Cat at Met Gala for Karl Lagerfeld Tribute

Jared Leto has just made his arrival at the Met Gala, confusing many to his identity at first ... that is until he removed the giant cat head he was wearing.

Check out Jared's wild getup for this year's fashion Super Bowl, if you will -- a tribute to the life and work of Karl Lagerfeld.

What's unique about the actor's furry 'fit is it's more of an homage to Lagerfeld's beloved pet, Choupette, than the man himself.

Of course, there was plenty of confusion between photographers when Jared first hit the carpet -- as no one could possibly tell who it was, but everyone got super excited once he made his big reveal.

Leto's is likely the most bizarre look we've seen so far ... though Doja Cat also dressed like a feline, but less furry and far easier to identify.