Celebs Arrive for Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 Stars Arrive to Fashion's Biggest Night!!!

5/1/2023 3:17 PM PT
2023 Met Gala Fashion
The Super Bowl of fashion is here ... celebs are flocking to the Met Gala, each making a grand entrance draped in some of the world's most luxurious designers.

The annual event is going down right now in NYC at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel are serving as co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.

This year's Met Gala theme honors Karl Lagerfeld, the late iconic fashion designer ... and celebs are wearing pieces from the fashion houses where Karl worked ... including Chanel, Balmain, Chloé and Fendi.

The invitation-only gala features a star-studded guest list, and celebs are starting to pour in ... we've already seen Emily Ratajowski, Emma Chamberlain, Phoebe Bridgers and Rita Ora.

There's a lot of hype around Gisele Bundchen's appearance ... she's at the Met Gala for the first time as a single woman since 2006, following her split from Tom Brady, wearing Chanel as a nod to her working history with Karl, which includes her becoming the face of Chanel N°5 perfume back in the day.

Paris Hilton is attending the Met Gala for the first time in her life ... which is fitting because she used to be really close with Karl.

Ice Spice is another first-timer ... Anna personally invited the rapper as a guest of Vogue, and she's wearing a custom Balmain piece.

Inside The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
We'll keep adding pics as more stars arrive ... and we'll see who arrives fashionably late.

