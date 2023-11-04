Viral Plane Freak-Out Lady Tiffany Gomas Didn't 'See' Anything

Play video content Pardon My Take

The woman who went viral for freaking out on a plane and making the Internet think she saw something other-worldly is finally coming clean ... revealing what actually set her off.

Tiffany Gomas -- who's been holding on to this secret for a good while now -- dished on the 'Pardon My Take' podcast this past week ... telling the hosts that she didn't see jack in the cabin that day, and that her infamous "not real" line was just a bunch of mumbo-jumbo.

Take a listen for yourself ... Tiffany explains that she'd gotten into some sort of argument with a fella back there, and that the whole thing spiraled out of control -- ending in a tirade.

She says there was nothing supernatural or unexplainable that made her utter her tearful words -- it sounds like she just spat something incoherent out and misspoke in the moment.

As TG explains here ... she was highly distressed and simply in her feels, so whatever came out of her mouth was just a reflection of that. Tiffany says it's certainly not her proudest moment, and she's extra embarrassed by the fact that this was viewed by millions.

As for the many conspiracy theories that are out there about this whole thing -- and yes, there are A LOT -- TG says those folks can keep on thinking what they want ... 'cause the truth is much less exciting, and she just wants to put the whole thing behind her.

Tiffany has been fairly tight-lipped until this interview -- you'll recall, she was extra cagey with us at the airport a few months ago about what exactly she saw ... now, though, word's out.