Tiffany Gomas Back at Airport, Plays Coy on What She 'Saw' on Plane

But, What Did She See on Plane???

The woman who went viral for freaking out on a plane is hitting the skies again, hoping for a different outcome -- but still doing her damnedest to keep people wondering what, if anything, she "saw" that day.

We got Tiffany Gomas Monday at LAX, where she'd just landed after flying in -- thankfully, incident-free -- from Dallas, but we had to ask her about the now infamous incident ... and where things stand now.

Check it out, our guy asks how she feels being back in a terminal again, and she says she's a little nervous considering her recent history.

She also admits she's just a bit more mindful about her actions while in the cabin of a plane and expects to keep her cool. In fact, she says she wishes she woulda done that to begin with.

Then we get to the million-dollar question Tiffany has yet to answer: What the hell did you see???

Even in her initial apology remarks to us a few weeks ago, she avoided the topic -- and sadly for people dying to know ... she continues to play coy, refusing to elaborate on the source of her meltdown.

Take a look to see why she's opting to remain tight-lipped. Gotta say ... her not-so-clever tease reeks of shameless self-promotion. Welcome to Hollywood, we guess!