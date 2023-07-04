Woman Freaks Out on Flight, Claims to See Something Not Actually There

Play video content TikTok / @texaskansasnnn

A woman started channeling "Final Destination" vibes during a wild meltdown -- this after storming off a flight before it took off ... claiming to see something that nobody else could.

This happened Sunday on an American Airlines flight leaving the Dallas-Fort Worth airport -- unclear where it was heading exactly. In any case, before the plane took off ... some lady sitting toward the back made a big scene in what can only be described as a freakout.

Watch ... the woman makes her way up the aisle and is cussing up a storm, saying she's getting off the aircraft for a reason -- namely, there's an imaginary man onboard.

She points toward the rear, seemingly ID'ing someone she believes is there, and insists ... the invisible dude isn't real. Then comes a scary statement -- the woman says the rest of the passengers can stay onboard if they want, but she's not gonna die with the rest of them.

Nobody is escorting her out in this clip, and word is ... she did end up getting off the plane without any further incident, including an arrest or mental evaluation. Of course, everyone was confused by what the heck she was talking about ... but it sure spooked the cabin.

Reports say that the OG poster of this video -- who appears to have deleted their account -- claimed the flight was evacuated and that the trip was delayed a whopping three hours over this. Sounds like the crew took her concerns seriously enough to see what was what.

In the end, though, it appears the plane took off without any issues -- which is a relief.