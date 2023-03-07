New Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack, Passenger Arrested

Play video content Courtesy of Lisa Olsen

Intense new video shows a man threatening to kill people and trying to stab a flight attendant after he nearly opened the emergency exit door aboard a United Airlines flight.

Check out the footage, shot by a passenger ... the Dept. of Justice says the guy shouting at everyone is Francisco Severo Torres, who stood up from his seat and went absolutely apes***t during the Sunday flight from L.A. to Boston.

According to DOJ docs, Torres kicked off the incident when he forced the exit door handle into an unlocked position. A flight attendant allegedly noticed the handle had been tampered with and remembered Torres was lurking around the door.

The attendant went to question Torres and that's when all hell broke loose in the cabin -- he screamed, "So where's Homeland Security with a gun? Because I am waiting for them to point the gun at me so I can show everybody that I will die when I take every bullet in that clip, and I will kill every man on this plane."

Torres' terrifying rant continued, "Where are they diverting us? Because wherever they do, there's going to be a bloodbath everywhere. You can run away if you want. I won't kill you."

He also said, "I'm Balthazar. Or put up your hands, because I'm Balthazar ... since I'm taking over this plane." In the Bible, Balthazar is one of the 3 wise men who went to visit baby Jesus, but who knows if that was his reference.

DOJ docs say Torres brandished a broken metal spoon, confronted 2 flight attendants near the emergency exit, repeatedly stabbing one of them in the neck. The attendant's condition was not disclosed.