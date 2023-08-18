United Airlines Pilot Attacks Airport Parking Gate with Ax In Wild Video
8/18/2023 10:46 AM PT
A United Airlines pilot must've been feeling a whole lotta cabin pressure ... because he was caught on camera chopping down a parking gate with a freaking ax.
63-year-old Kenneth Jones went full-on lumberjack earlier this month at the exit of an employee parking lot at Denver International Airport, according to CBS News Colorado -- whacking the thing nearly 2 dozen times before it finally falls off.
Not long after, Jones was confronted by other airport employees, and he put up a bit of a struggle over the ax before eventually giving up.
The pilot's reportedly been charged with a misdemeanor for his parking lot remodel, which allegedly caused $700 in damages, and he's been removed from United's work schedule as the company continues an internal investigation.
As far as a reason for the ax outburst, Jones reportedly told cops he just hit his breaking point -- the outlet says he's due to appear in court at the end of September.
It's unclear where the ax came from, and there's no word on why the parking gate was the victim here ... but it's possible he might've been stuck in a long line to get out of that lot -- gotta say, we've been there.