Fitness Influencer Jaxon Tippet Dead At 30 After Suffering Heart Attack On Vacation

Fitness influencer Jaxon Tippet -- who amassed a large online following -- tragically passed away this week while on vacation. He just turned 30 years old last month.

Tippet's family made the sad announcement on his Instagram page ... saying the Australian fitness coach, who also modeled, died on November 10 while visiting Turkey.

Tippet's family says they've been told he died from a heart attack.

"We really appreciate your love and support during this time," Tippet's family said. "It's clear that Jaxon had such a beautiful impact on people."

"Thank you so much for all your messages of support."

Tippet's death comes just weeks after he celebrated his 30th birthday on October 30. On that day, he penned a list of 30 lessons he learned during his first 30 years, including "life isn't fair but it's still good" and "growing old beats the alternative -- dying young"

Cruelly, just two weeks later, Jaxon passed away.

The Tippet family launched a GoFundMe page asking fans to help bring Jaxon's body back home ... as well as assist with funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday, over $21K had been donated.