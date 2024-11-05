Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Dead at 64

Tyka Nelson, a singer and Prince's sister, has died ... according to multiple reports.

The Minnesota Star Tribune spoke to Tyka's brother, President Nelson, who said she passed away Monday morning ... but he did not give a cause of death.

Prince's younger sister was known for more than just her famous older brother ... she released four albums ... and she had a hit in July 1988 with her single "Marc Anthony's Tune." Tyka reportedly had a crush on Marc when she wrote the song.

Following Prince's death in 2016, Tyka famously accepted his American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack for "Purple Rain."

Tyka is survived by her husband, Maurice Phillips, and their six children.

She was 64.