'L.A. Law' Star Alan Rachins Dead at 82

Alan Rachins -- an actor best known for a pair of popular '90s TV shows -- has died ... according to reports.

The actor passed away in his sleep from heart failure early Saturday morning according to The Hollywood Reporter which cites his wife, actress Joanna Frank.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

Rachins got his start on the screen in the mid-1970s ... appearing in bit roles in a number of shows and TV movies. His big break came in in 1986 when his brother Steven Bochco -- a famed TV producer -- cast him as Douglas Brackman, Jr. in the hit legal drama "L.A. Law."

AR appeared in 171 episodes of the show across its eight-season run ... for which he received both a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination. He also got to act alongside his wife Joanna in the role -- playing an estranged couple perpetually at odds.

He also starred in the controversial 1995 NC-17 rated movie "Showgirls" ... before heading back to TV with his role as Larry Finkelstein during the five-season run of "Dharma & Greg."

His other credits include ... "General Hospital," "Rugrats," "The Spectacular Spider-Man," "Happy Endings," "The Crazy Ones," "Young Sheldon," "Grey's Anatomy," and many more.

Rachins also had several writing credits ... penning an episode of the '80s TV show "The Fall Guy" which inspired the Ryan Gosling flick of the same name that came out this year.

Alan is survived by his wife of 46 years Joanna and their son Robert.

He was 82.