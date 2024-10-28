Ric Flair Emotional Over Stepson Sebastian Kidder's Death

Ric Flair shared a heartbreaking farewell to his stepson, Sebastian Kidder ... saying the 24-year-old musician was "Multi-talented & in everybody’s eyes a huge success and will always be remembered that way."

The wrestling legend broke his silence after Sebastian's death ... explaining he unfortunately understands the agony of losing a child -- as his son, Reid, died of a drug overdose in 2013.

"I know the pain of your loss will be with you the rest of your life," Flair directed to Sebastian's parents, Wendy and Paul. "I still every day of my life think about Reid as you will continue to think about Sebastian."

I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013. I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every… pic.twitter.com/yvJE4ownOQ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 28, 2024 @RicFlairNatrBoy

"Wendy, please stay strong & don’t let anything deter you from all your successful endeavors you have in place in the future."

As we previously reported, Wendy Barlow confirmed her son's passing on Sunday ... saying the family is devastated over the loss.

Play video content

Sebastian died by suicide after suffering a gunshot wound at his family's home in Georgia on Saturday -- and cops are currently investigating.

Flair and Barlow got married back in 2018 ... but the 75-year-old recently announced they were going their separate ways after six years.