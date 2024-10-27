Ric Flair's Stepson Sebastian Kidder Dies By Suicide At 24

Ric Flair's stepson, Sebastian Kidder, an up-and-coming musician, has tragically died at the age of 24 after taking his own life, his mother Wendy Barlow confirmed to TMZ Sports, saying the family is heartbroken.

Kidder died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the family home in Georgia. Police are currently investigating.

“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..." Barlow told us.

The circumstances leading up to Sebastian's death are currently unclear.

In the last few months, Kidder's music career was beginning to take off. In fact, this summer he appeared on FOX's Good Day Atlanta ... where he performed one of his songs, and talked about releasing his first album.

Flair, who married Sebastian's mom, Wendy, back in 2018 (they dated for years before deciding to tie the knot), has not yet publicly addressed the tragic death.

Ric was a figure in Sebastian's life for nearly a decade and a half ... go back to when Flair and Barlow dated before getting hitched.

RIP

Story developing ...