Ric Flair, Wife Split After Six Years of Marriage

Wrestling legend Ric Flair and his wife, Wendy Barlow, are ending their marriage ... after the two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony six years ago.

The 75-year-old released a statement on Monday via Instagram that he enjoyed being with Wendy, but after their ups and downs, it was best they go their separate ways.

"I think it's important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully," Flair said.

"I'll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that, I will always be grateful."

Wendy and the WWE Hall of Famer briefly separated once before -- back in 2022 -- but they reconciled a few months later.

"We both are working on different projects at the current time and it becomes difficult with my schedule and her schedule to make this work," Flair said of their split this week. "I wish her the best of luck with her projects and I know that she supports mine."

The marriage to Barlow was Flair's fifth -- he had previously wed Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jaqueline Beems before exchanging vows with Wendy in 2018.