Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ric Flair, Wife Split After Six Years of Marriage

Ric Flair, Wife Call It Quits ... After 6 Years of Marriage

Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow divorce
Getty

Wrestling legend Ric Flair and his wife, Wendy Barlow, are ending their marriage ... after the two tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony six years ago.

The 75-year-old released a statement on Monday via Instagram that he enjoyed being with Wendy, but after their ups and downs, it was best they go their separate ways.

Ric Flair And Wendy Barlow Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

"I think it's important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully," Flair said.

"I'll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that, I will always be grateful."

091218_ric_flair_v2_kal 2018
WHEELIN' 'N' DEALN'
TMZSports.com

Wendy and the WWE Hall of Famer briefly separated once before -- back in 2022 -- but they reconciled a few months later.

"We both are working on different projects at the current time and it becomes difficult with my schedule and her schedule to make this work," Flair said of their split this week. "I wish her the best of luck with her projects and I know that she supports mine."

The marriage to Barlow was Flair's fifth -- he had previously wed Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark and Jaqueline Beems before exchanging vows with Wendy in 2018.

ric flair and kids insta 1

Flair has four children -- two with Goodman and two with Harrell.