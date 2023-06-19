Ric Flair Crashes Magic Johnson's Speech, Wooooo!!!

Play video content

1,500 entrepreneurs in Florida got quite the stylin' and profilin' surprise from WWE legend Ric Flair ... who shocked the audience, crashing longtime friend Magic Johnson's keynote speech to the packed crowd!

63-year-old Johnson spoke about building a billion-dollar empire and the importance of charity at the RiseCon conference in Tampa Friday morning ... but his speech was interrupted by a familiar voice and famous phrase.

"There's only one man at the top," 74-year-old Flair yelled when he hit the stage, as many in the crowd gave their best "woooooo!"

The WWE Hall of Famer continued ... "The limousine ridin', kiss stealin', wheelin' dealin', son of a gun that's having a hard time holding these crocodiles down, woo!"

Ric continued, taking a shot at the 5x NBA champs rival, Larry Legend.

"By the way, I hated Larry Bird. You beat him in college. You kicked his ass in the pros. You're the man! You're the man!"

The awesome surprise was put together by marketing executive Darren Prince, who is friends with both men.

Of course, outside of his incredible accomplishments on the basketball court, Magic is one of the most successful retired athletes turned business tycoons.

Aside from Johnson, the 3-day event, designed to "maximize every area of your life," featured other stars like David Goggins, who may be the toughest man on the face of the Earth, 4x Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler, and author, trainer, and motivational speaker Tim Grover, who trained Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, also spoke.