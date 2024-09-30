Ric Flair Parties W/ Donald Trump Jr., Kid Rock At LGBT Conservatives Events

Play video content

Kid Rock, Ric Flair, and Donald Trump Jr. walk into a bar ... but this isn't a joke.

The rocker, wrestler, and son of the Republican presidential candidate were together over the weekend as a concert and campaign fundraiser collided in Nashville on Sunday!

The Red White & Rock event was hosted by Log Cabin Republicans, the "largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality for all Americans," and there was some star power on hand.

General admission to the event started at $500 ... with packages ranging up to $50k.

53-year-old Rock, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, who also performed at this year's Republican National Convention in July, hit the stage as Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Flair and a bunch of other attendees partied in front of the stage.

At one point, as Rock performed his 1998 hit, "Cowboy," Trump's oldest son even got onstage, singing and dancing to the music.

Don Jr. isn't the only Trump to have involvement with the Log Cabin Republicans ... former First lady Melania Trump has hosted multiple fundraisers for the group this year.