Wrestling Legend Kevin Sullivan Dead At 74

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan -- who was famously one of Hulk Hogan's biggest rivals in the 1990s -- has sadly passed away.

The WWE confirmed his death on Friday morning ... writing in a statement that Sullivan was "a unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history."

"Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries," the org. added.

Sullivan was 74 years old.

The wrestler began his amateur career in the 1970s ... and made a name for himself nationally when he entered Championship Wrestling from Florida in the '80s.

He cut promos as the "Prince of Darkness" -- and sparked up rivalries with Dusty Rhodes and Barry Windham, among a host of others.

Sullivan eventually made his way to the WCW ... and in the mid-1990s, he kicked off a feud with Hogan that led to some legendary matches between the two titans.

He later got locked in a tense storyline with Chris Benoit as well.

In retirement, he worked as a booker for the WCW.

I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYBVuhpbJu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2024 @RicFlairNatrBoy

Following the news of his death, Ric Flair remembered Sullivan as "An All Time Great Athlete & Friend."