WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i, Roman Reigns' Dad, Dead at 79

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i, the father of current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, has died at the age of 79.

One of Anoa'i's nephews, Jahrus Anoa'i, announced the sad news on Tuesday ... writing in an Instagram post, "He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather."

"He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals," Jahrus continued. "His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika."

Sika last appeared on WWE television in 2020, when he stood alongside Roman following his match at Hell in a Cell against his real-life cousin -- Jey Uso.

Sika was also the father to the late Matt Anoa'i -- who wrestled under the WWE banner as "Rosey."

Sika and his brother, Afa Anoa'i, formed the wildly popular Wild Samoans tag team during their wrestling days ... and won the WWF World Tag Team Championships three times during their stints with the promotion. The two also made appearances for other promotions outside of the WWF.

Sika was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007 ... and was later inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.

Sika, whose full name was Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi, was born on the Island of Tutuila in American Samoa in 1945.