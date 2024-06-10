WWE's Jordynne Grace's Earring Gruesomely Ripped Out During Match

WWE superstar Jordynne Grace lost a chunk of her ear during a match Sunday night -- and while a lot of wrestling is scripted ... it's clear as day there was nothing fake about the gruesome ailment she suffered.

It all happened during Grace's NXT Women’s Championship Match against Roxanne Perez ... when at one point in the tilt, Jordynne's earring got caught in her opponent's fishnets.

Damn. I think Jordynne Grace's earring got stuck in Roxanne's fishnets and ripped off. 🤯😬 #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/d4JNC4BbnE — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) June 10, 2024 @ChandranTheMan

You can see as Grace pulled away from Perez, the jewelry didn't go with her ... and ripped out of her ear. It left her bloodied -- and in a world of pain, too.

Somehow, Grace continued on with the match ... although she wasn't able to secure the victory.

Afterward, she took to X to say that she'd no longer have her piercings filled during matches going forward.

"Very sad to announce that after many years of unproblematic, diligent work," she said as she showed off her wounds, "my ear piercings will now retire from in-ring action."