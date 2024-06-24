Ex-Wrestling Star 2 Cold Scorpio Arrested For Violent Stabbing, Claims Self-Defense

Former wrestling star 2 Cold Scorpio -- who won a WCW Tag Team Championship with Buff Bagwell in the early 1990s -- was arrested on June 15 for violently stabbing a man during a gas station fight ... but he claims he was acting in self-defense.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the bloody incident happened at around 3:40 AM at a Love's Travel Stop in Kansas City, Mo.

Authorities say 2 Cold Scorpio -- aka Charles Scaggs -- told them he was working as a security guard at the store ... when he saw a man who had lit up a cigarette inside of the establishment.

The victim tells TMZ Sports he did NOT light up inside the store -- he says he thought the dart was put out prior to entering the building, but it might not have been fully extinguished.

Scaggs stated he told the guy he couldn't smoke inside, but then claimed the man became upset ... and said, "F you the f*** you gonna do?"

Scaggs said the man then threatened him ... and when the two eventually made their way outside of the store -- he claimed the guy tried to grapple with him.

During the scuffle, Scaggs told authorities he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the guy in self-defense. The wrestler said the altercation went on for several more moments -- and in the squabble, he got in a few more stabs too.

Cops say when they arrived on the scene, they found the guy who was stabbed lying on the ground ... bleeding from his head, chest, buttocks, legs and abdomen. They added that he was transported to a local hospital ... as he was going in and out of consciousness.

According to the docs, though, investigators were able to make contact with him at the medical facility later in the day ... where they say he told them Scaggs was the aggressor in the situation.

Scaggs was ultimately thrown behind bars ... and hit with two felony charges -- one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Court records show after bonding out, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's due back in court for a hearing in the case next month.

Scaggs broke into the professional wrestling world way back in 1985 ... and he went on to compete for several promotions -- including the WWE.