Chris Jericho Talks AEW Growth, Wrestling Future, Becky Lynch Rumors!

Chris Jericho's been with AEW since day one, and five years later, the promotion's rolling, and the wrestling legend's still kickin' ass ... so, when the FTW Champ stopped by the TMZ offices, we asked about the swirling Becky Lynch rumors -- could "The Man" be All Elite?!

53-year-old Jericho, in Los Angeles for Dynamite, sat down with Babcock Tuesday morning ... where the guys discussed everything from Chris' start in pro wrestling, his big move to All Elite Wrestling -- where he just retained his FTW belt at Double or Nothing -- how much longer he wants to compete, and Tony Khan's efforts to continue to build their brand, and much more.

Regarding Lynch, there's been a ton of speculation about Becky's future after she lost her WWE Women's World Championship title to Liv Morgan on Monday's ep of Raw. Lynch, whose WWE contract is reportedly up, was said to be very emotional after the match ... with many speculating she could be headed elsewhere.

Elsewhere like ... AEW.

We asked Jericho about the rumors ... and whether there was any truth to 'em.

"Five years ago, Becky would have no other options. Not saying that she's coming [to AEW], but there is an option. And who knows what could happen?" Jericho said.

"No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW. No one thought that Moxley would come or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys that have come over. So it's exciting for the fans. And it's exciting for the wrestlers, the talent, because now suddenly if there's a bidding war, that just benefits [us wrestlers]."

Chris said the current-day rivalry between WWE and AEW reminds him of the old-school battles from the mid-90s.

"Listen, that was one of the things of being in the Attitude Era and the Monday Night Wars with Nitro and Raw. You never knew who was going to show up. And when somebody new would come from whatever side it was to the other, it made things so much more exciting."

"So many more matches that you can have. So many more possibilities of seeing guys go up against each other that you never thought about. So it's a really exciting time in wrestling."

FYI, Becky, whose hubby is WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, has not yet addressed her future ... and Chris says he doesn't have any intel on whether or not she will sign with the company.

As for how much longer he will wrestle, Jericho says he feels fantastic -- physically, mentally, and emotionally -- and he doesn't see himself stopping anytime soon.

We also talked about Jericho's band, Fozzy, working with (and sometimes mentoring) young/talented AEW wrestlers like Swerve Strickland, MJF, and Darby Allin (and many others), and so much more.