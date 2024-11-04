Quincy Jones Dead at 91

Quincy Jones, the legendary music titan who worked with nearly every icon ... from Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra to Will Smith ... has died, TMZ confirmed.

Arnold Robinson, Quincy's publicist, told TMZ ... he died Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Quincy's family is grateful for the outpouring of condolences ... and respectfully request privacy in this time, Arnold said. In lieu of flowers ... the family asks that donations be made to The Jazz Foundation of America - jazzfoundation.org.

Named by Time Magazine as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century ... Quincy dazzled the industry for decades in his roles as a composer, record producer, artist, film producer, arranger, conductor, instrumentalist, TV producer, record company executive, magazine founder and multimedia entrepreneur.

As a producer ... he is best known for working with MJ to create the mega-hit albums “Off the Wall,” “Bad" ... and, of course ... "Thriller" ... the best-selling album of all time.

Quincy was 91.