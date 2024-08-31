Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Fatman Scoop Dead At 53 After Onstage Collapse, According To Tour Manager

Fatman Scoop Famed Hip Hop Hype Man Dead At 53 ... According To Tour Manager

Remembering Fatman Scoop
Launch Gallery
Remembering Fatman Scoop Launch Gallery
Getty

Isaac Freeman III, aka Fatman Scoop, has died after the iconic musician collapsed onstage Friday night.

fatman scoop death post
Instagram/@itspurecold

This is according to Scoop's tour manager who posted, "I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x."

083124 fatman scoop death post reminiscefest
Instagram/@reminiscefest

Reminisce Festival, where Fatman Scoop was set to perform Sept. 7 also posted to Instagram saying, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we at Reminisce have received the devastating news of the tragic passing of the legendary Isaac Freeman III, known to us all as Fatman Scoop. This loss has left us all heartbroken."

083124_fatman_scoopkal
the onstage collapse
TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news that the legendary hip hop hype man was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, CT when he appeared to suffer a medical emergency.

FatMan Scoop
Getty

Horrifying video showed Scoop collapse mid-performance.

The icon worked with a ton of big names in hip hop over the years ... collabing with the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri ... just to name a few.

083124 fatman scoop usher sub getty
Getty

Following his collapse and being rushed to the hospital, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett asked fans to "please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

We are out to Scoop's agent for more information ... so far, no word back.

He was 53.

RIP.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later