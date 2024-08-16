Rapper BeatKing Suffers Fatal Pulmonary Embolism, Dead at 39

BeatKing, a beloved Houston rapper and producer, has died ... and TMZ has learned what caused his death.

A rep for the rapper tells us ... BeatKing passed away in a Houston hospital Thursday after suffering a pulmonary embolism. We're told the rapper was doing a morning takeover at the Urban One/Radio One station, when he fainted and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He passed away later that same day with his 2 daughters by his side.

The rep added ... "It is truly sad, we loved him so much."

BeatKing's rep further addressed the artist's death with a poignant tribute Thursday night, remembering her client as "the best part of the club for over a decade."

She continued ... "He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will [love] him forever."

Music fans best know BeatKing for his viral, 2020 TikTok hit, "Then Leave," for which the rapper gained international attention.

Prior to his big internet hit, BeatKing was well known in the Texas party scene, where his music was often played at colleges and clubs throughout the '10s.

His other hits include "SDAB" -- which featured 2 Chainz and Juicy J -- "Outside," and "Keep It Poppin" feat. Ludacris and Queendom Come.

BeatKing was recently hanging with Drake, but it's unclear if the 2 rappers were working on a collab.

BeatKing was 39.