2 Live Crew Member Brother Marquis Cause of Death Revealed

2 Live Crew's Brother Marquis died suddenly on June 3 ... the tragic result of a massive heart attack, TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

Dantez Robinson -- the Chief Deputy Coroner at Etowah County Coroner's Office -- ruled the massive heart attack ... and it was ruled as natural.

The passing rocked the hip hop community to the core ... 2LC famously took on the United States Supreme Court to fight for the culture's freedom of speech and will forever be pillars in history.

His former groupmate and 2 Live Crew founder Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell eulogized Marquis with a touching tribute, hovering on their fight to popularize uncensored hip hop before it was welcomed into American households.

Before he died, Brother Marquis told his life story in 2022 -- in his own words -- to VladTV.

He was 58.