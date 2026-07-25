Lil Wayne Says Witness Refutes Ex-Assistant's Assault Claims In Legal Battle

I Have A Witness to Back Me Up in Assault Battle!!!

Lil Wayne says he has a pilot in his corner … in his battle with his ex-assistant over an alleged private jet assault, TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper said the pilot was recently deposed … and refuted the claims made by Wayne's former assistant, Andrew Williams.

Andrew sued Wayne back in 2022, claiming the rapper punched him while onboard a private jet. Andrew said the incident went down when he tried to intervene to stop Wayne and the pilot from fighting.

In new docs, the Lollipop rapper said the pilot "impeached" Andrew's version of events.

Wayne also noted that despite Andrew's claim he was badly injured in the fight, Wayne says his former assistant visited a local urgent care after the incident and was found to have "no swelling" and no significant injury.

The rapper said Andrew was prescribed ibuprofen, "which he did not bother to take."

Wayne said Andrew went to various other medical providers who all told him he had no injuries.