Bunnie XO Responds to Jelly Roll's Daughter's Divorce Rant

I've Got Nothing To Clear Up After Bailee's Rant

Bunnie XO is unbothered by Jelly Roll's daughter recently ranting about their divorce ... and she's not afraid to say so.

Over the weekend, JR's daughter Bailee Ann DeFord went on TikTok live to dish about her dad's divorce ... and a TikTok user wanted Bunnie's reaction.

Someone commented on one of Bunnie's videos, writing that Bailee was saying "weird stuff" and asking the podcaster to speak on it.

Bunnie responded, saying there's "nothing to clear up," explaining ... "She didn’t say anything lol ppl just wanna run w a narrative 💞 Love my baby forever."

As we previously reported, Bailee shut down speculation about cheating, but did tease that she knew the real reason her dad and Bunnie called it quits.

She said ... "Y'all have no f***ing idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f***ing wait."

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll's Daughter Discusses Speculation on His Divorce

The country crooner and the blonde bombshell were married almost 10 years.