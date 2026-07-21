Jelly Roll's Daughter Says No One Knows the Truth About His Divorce

Only I Know The Truth About My Dad's Divorce!!!

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll's Daughter Speaks Out on Divorce Speculation

Jelly Roll's daughter is shutting down rumors about her father's divorce ... and she's fed up with people claiming Jelly and Bunnie XO were unfaithful.

The singer's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, hopped on TikTok live Sunday and unloaded on folks who keep chirping her about the divorce ... saying, "Y'all have no f***ing idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f***ing wait."

Bailee Ann -- Jelly's 18-year-old daughter who graduated from high school this year -- also warned haters not to come for her dad's name ever again.

She insisted no one cheated and hinted at wanting to reveal the real reason for the split.

Bailee Ann demanded folks "get the f*** out of my DMs, out of my comments, my live with that s***" because she doesn't want to talk about her father's split.

In June, Bailee Ann posted another TikTok rant in which she slammed people for sticking their noses into her parents' personal business. She called it disgusting that people were so invested "in a very clearly private family matter."

As we previously reported. Jelly finalized his divorce from Bunnie earlier this month after 10 years of marriage.

While there were cheating rumors, both parties denied them, and the former couple claims they're still good friends.

Bailee's hinting at some big secret ... but she's not sharing it ... at least not yet.