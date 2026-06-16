Jelly Roll's Daughter Breaks Silence on His Divorce From Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll's daughter has spoken out after her dad filed for divorce from Bunnie XO ... but, she's not saying much -- and she doesn't want anyone else to either.

Bailee Ann -- JR's 18-year-old daughter who just recently graduated from high school -- posted on TikTok Tuesday ... calling out everyone who is invested in a "private family matter."

She adds that others need to worry about their own houses, not hers ... adding she won't speak on all the family drama -- yet.

We broke the story ... Jelly Roll filed to divorce Bunnie XO last month in Tennessee -- with sources telling us the split was a mutual decision.

Jelly Roll listed the date of separation as May 9 on one document ... about a week before he officially filed for divorce.

While Bailee isn't Bunnie's biological daughter, she and Jelly Roll gained primary custody of her back in 2017 ... and she and Bunnie have a very tight relationship.