Bunnie XO Reposts Cryptic TikToks About Betrayal Amid Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie XO has fans reading between the lines after she reposted a series of cryptic TikToks that appeared to touch on toxic relationships ... amid her split from Jelly Roll.

The podcast host and social media personality raised eyebrows when followers noticed the reposts ... realizing that they didn't quite match the loving marriage Bunnie and Jelly seemingly were in. Several of the videos included messages about recognizing manipulation, setting boundaries, and walking away from unhealthy situations.

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One post plainly mentioned ego wearing off and emotional immaturity ... as well as being spiritually unaware, narcissistic, and "lowkey evil."

Bunnie hasn't publicly explained the meaning behind the reposts, and there's been no official statement indicating they were directed at anyone in particular.

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As we previously reported ... According to court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May in Tennessee. Sources told TMZ ... the divorce was a mutual decision by the two and a private family matter.

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 before he hit it big and the couple walked down the aisle in August 2016.