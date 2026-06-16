Jelly Roll's Divorce Filing Reveals Date He Split From Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll apparently broke up with Bunnie XO just days before running to court to file for divorce ... this according to his divorce petition.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country singer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He filed his petition on May 18.

Jelly listed the date of marriage as August 30, 2016 ... and the date of separation as May 9, 2026 ... a little over a week before he filed for divorce.

The entertainer's petition was filed by powerhouse lawyer Rose Palermo, who has previously represented Kristin Cavallari in her divorce from Jay Cutler.

As TMZ first reported, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May in Tennessee, following a decade of marriage.