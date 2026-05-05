Jelly Roll Lights Up Disabled Fan in Tear-Jerker Encounter, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll Shares a Special Moment with a Disabled Fan TMZ.com

Here's something guaranteed to hit you right in the feels ... Jelly Roll was out greeting a disabled fan, and TMZ caught every second of it!

It all went down outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday afternoon -- a mom rolled up with her son, telling JR his music inspired the kid to start singing too ... then played him the video.

Jelly Roll lit up, and when he heard they’re coming to his show, he didn't hesitate ... telling them they're getting full red carpet treatment. The fan's excitement is off the charts ... check out the clip!

Photos, hugs, emotions everywhere -- even our photog said it's one of the most beautiful moments she’s seen on the job.