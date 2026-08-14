Perez Hilton Treated for Overdose After Alarming Live Stream

Perez Hilton was treated for an overdose following an alarming TikTok live stream earlier this month, according to a Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office incident report, obtained by TMZ.

As we reported, the internet personality -- legal name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. -- was taken to a Miami-area hospital on August 4, after authorities responded to reports of a possible suicide attempt at his home.

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

According to the police report, fire rescue personnel treated Perez at the scene for multiple injuries and an overdose before he was transported to the hospital.

Hilton's sister told cops that once they arrived at the scene, Perez was "unusually quiet" that day and had locked the door of his bedroom ... something not typical for him to do.

According to his sister, she then asked Perez if he was okay from behind the locked door, to which he said he was okay ... until she became "more concerned" when Perez unlocked the door, and she saw him naked and covered in blood.

Perez's sister says she then rushed to take his children to her vehicle, and while they were in the car, Perez had walked out naked and bloody while he began banging on the vehicle's driver's window ... she then drove away once she saw police arrive.

She told cops Perez previously received treatment and had been dealing with depression, anxiety, and overwhelming thoughts following his hospitalization for sepsis earlier this year.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

As we know, Hilton was then placed under Florida's Baker Act, which allows authorities to temporarily hold someone for a mental health evaluation when they believe the person may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Hilton's family announced he suffered injuries requiring surgery and has been recovering with their support. A TikTok spokesperson told us his account was also banned following the livestream.

Hilton has not publicly addressed the details of the incident as he remains in treatment.