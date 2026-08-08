Perez Hilton Remains Hospitalized Under Florida's Baker Act, Needs Surgery from Injuries

Perez Hilton's family is sharing a major update on his well-being after his dangerous acts on a live stream earlier this week.

His family told fans via his website that he's still in a Florida hospital under the Baker Act, which allows for the temporary and involuntary detention of someone who is experiencing a severe mental health crisis.

They added, "His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care." His family shared on Thursday they were able to make contact with him, which gave them "hope."

The family described Perez's condition as "serious but stable," adding ... "He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days."

They continued, "His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday."

They signed off the official update by imploring that people respect the family's privacy -- including his three minor kids, who they said are safe.

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As we reported, Perez scared fans when he began livestreaming on TikTok and appeared to harm himself repeatedly. He was swiftly transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His kids, niece, and sister were present as his crisis began ... but family whisked them away from his home once they realized he was in the midst of a severe crisis.